It’s not been warm enough lately for many people to ride their bicycles around Minnesota. Although I have seen a few folks out braving the cold and wind riding around.

So now might be a good time to get ready for more riding when the weather gets warmer. While you’re waiting for that weather, if you have kids who ride bikes, you need to check the helmet they wear when they ride because there could be a recall on it.

“Retrospec” who makes bike helmets has recalled their kids bike helmets due to risk of a head injury. According to the website cpsc.gov/recalls, the helmets in question do not meet federal guidelines for positional stability, coverage, and labeling.

Photo Courtesy: cpsc.gov Photo Courtesy: cpsc.gov loading...

The recall says that these helmets can fail in the event of a crash, which will not provide the protection the rider thinks it will and could result in a head injury.

If you have one of these helmets, you should stop using it immediately. “Retrospec” is offering full refunds. To be able to get the refund, “Retrospec” says to cut off the straps that are on the helmet and then put your initials and the date near their logo on the right side of the helmet. Once you’ve done those things, you can upload a picture of that helmet to this website, https://retrospec.com/pages/retrospec-scout-recall.

The photo proves to the company that your helmet has been destroyed and they will in turn begin to process your refund.

There were about 72,00 of these helmets sold here in the states, and around only 150 in Canada.