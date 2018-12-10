Hawk That Lived for Days With Arrow in Leg Euthanized

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A red-tailed hawk that lived for days in the Twin Cities with an arrow lodged in one of its legs has died despite efforts to save its life.

The hawk was first spotted Nov. 30. It continued to fly with the arrow in its leg. It was finally captured Wednesday but the University of Minnesota's Raptor Center couldn't save it.

Center officials couldn't repair the damage to the hawk's right leg, so it was euthanized. The bird would never have been able to hunt for itself if released and would have suffered constant pain if kept in captivity.

Raptor Center Executive Director Julia Ponder tells reporters someone likely intentionally shot the federally protected bird. The arrow's path indicates the bird was perched and shot from below.