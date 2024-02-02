St. Cloud Project Wins Statewide Award

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A large redevelopment project on St. Cloud's East End has won a statewide award.

The Economic Development Association of Minnesota has announced it's Project of the Year award winner. They've selected the 539 building on East St. Germain Street in St. Cloud.

That's the building that has been renovated into Iron Street Distillery on the street level and the Harvester Square event center on the second level.

Iron Street Distillery opened in January of 2023. Harvester Square opened in July of 2023.

The building was originally built by the International Harvester Company in 1928.

The EDA of Minnesota says the award recognizes a project that has had a positive impact in Minnesota that demonstrates collaboration, creativity, and complexity, while retaining employment and capital investment.

