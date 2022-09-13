Ground Broken on New Dunkin’ Donuts in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Ground has officially been broken on a new Dunkin' Donuts restaurant in St. Cloud.

We first told you about the plan to bring the chain restaurant to town back in April when city officials approved a Conditional Use Permit.



The Dunkin' Donuts is being built in the Midtown Square Mall parking lot at the corner of Division Street and 33rd Avenue North.

Get our free mobile app

Dunkin' Donuts, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Dunkin' Donuts, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

The structure will be just under 2,000 square feet with the main entrance facing Division Street and a drive-thru service window on the north side of the building.

We don't have a timeline on an opening date yet.