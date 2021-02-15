GREAT Theatre Bringing Back Live Performances This Summer

WAITE PARK -- Live theatre is coming back to central Minnesota. GREAT Theatre plans to bring back their Broadway series starting this summer.

Lacey Schirmers is the Managing Director for GREAT. She says as things started to reopen across they state, they began planning for their return to the stage.

We're really excited as we emerge from the pandemic and see a light at the end of the tunnel to return to live theatre. We can't wait to be back on the stage, bring our community together safely and rescheduled all of our Broadway series shows we had to postpone.

She says they plan to kick off the season with Cinderella on July 23rd, which will be their very first outdoor musical in a new venue - The Ledge Amphitheater.

It is very exciting to be one of the first groups to perform there. It does bring a new set of challenges being in a new venue, but it's just an incredible way to be back with such a grand, spectacular show.

All other musicals such as Little Shop of Horrors, The Sound of Music, Matilda and Mamma Mia will be performed at the Paramount Theatre.

Schirmers says one of the big changes this year will be how they hold auditions.

Our first three shows -- Cinderella, Little Shop of Horrors and The Sound of Music -- will all be holding one set auditions in May.

She says while each production will be live and in-person, they are still planning to livestream every show.

Schirmers says they are thankful for the support of the community has shown over the past year to help ensure the survival of GREAT and keep community theatre alive.

Tickets for the 2021-2022 season go on sale in May.