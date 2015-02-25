Grease Fire Causes Damage to Apartment in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH - Residents of a St. Joseph apartment building were evacuated last (Tuesday) night because of a fire. Police Chief Joel Klein says the incident started at about 6:20 p.m. at Hollow Park Apartments at 332 Cypress Drive.

The fire was contained to a bottom floor apartment, where cooking grease caught on fire in the kitchen. A resident was able to extinguish most of the fire, then the fire department put out the rest of the fire with a fire extinguisher.

No one was hurt. One resident was not allowed to return to their apartment. There is no damage estimate yet.

The College of St. Benedict provided a bus for the residents to stay in until they could return to their apartments.