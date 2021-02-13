Granite City Lumberjacks Blow Out New Ulm 4-1

NEW ULM -- The Granite City Lumberjacks got back in the win column with a blowout win on the road against the New Ulm Steel on Friday.

The Steel struck first, netting a goal over halfway into the opening period to take the lead. The Lumberjacks responded with two goals to close the period with a 2-1 lead.

Granite City extended their lead to 3-1 in the second and then in the third, lit the lamp again to skate away with the 4-1 win.

Brockston Masseth, Tucker Skime, Tal Halliday, and Shane Prifrel each scored one for Granite City. Bailey Huber made 23 saves and allowed one goal in the win.

The Lumberjacks improve to 10-7 and will travel to Willmar on Saturday to face the WarHawks. Puck-drop is set for 7:10 p.m.