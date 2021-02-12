Governor Walz Loosens Restrictions As COVID Case Rate Improves

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz says he plans to loosen up some of his COVID-19 restrictions as hospitalizations and the positivity rate continue to decline.

As part of the governor's new executive order the maximum capacity in indoor entertainment venues and gyms and pools will increase from 150 to 250 people.

Private events and celebrations will be allowed to have a maximum of 50 people.

Finally, all bars and restaurants will also have a maximum of 250 people indoors and can stay opened until 11:00 p.m.

Walz says other safety measures such as masking, spacing tables six feet apart and limiting the number of people per table to six or fewer will remain.

The changes will take effect at noon Saturday.

