Governor Expected to Turn the Dials Again on Stay Safe MN

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is expected to turn the dials again Friday on his Stay Safe MN order related to COVID-19. He could make the announcement Friday afternoon on moving into Phase III of the four phases.

WJON will air the news conference live at 2:00 p.m.

Some of the previously announced adjustments in Phase III include social settings going from 10 people or less up to 20 people or less.

Increased capacity in retail stores.

Indoor dining in bars and restaurants.

Increased capacity in personal services like salons and tattoo shops.

Gyms and personal fitness centers could open with capacity restrictions.

Outdoor entertainment like movies in the park and small concerts could happen with capacity restrictions.

Places of worship, wedding and funerals would have increased capacity.

Pools could open with capacity restrictions.

Exactly when these adjustments will be made are expected to be announced as well.

What would still not be open under Phase III? Entertainment like bowling alleys, movie theaters, and arcades as well as large public gatherings like festivals, sporting events, and large concerts.