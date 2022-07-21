Got $9 Million? This House on Lake Minnetonka is Still for Sale

I love looking at real estate listings at houses that there is no way I can afford. I don't know why I want to torture myself this way, but I do find it kind of fun to dream. The only way I would be able to afford something like this would be to win the lottery and then have to hire a staff to keep the place clean. It's huge.

The house sits right on the water, but in case you didn't want to have anything to do with the lake other than look at it, there is also a nice pool on the property, with what looks like a hot tub attached.

Kitchen

The kitchen is expansive, as it takes up two rooms. There is a giant primary bedroom and closet that actually looks like it could be another whole room on it's own. There is even a glass elevator which give me Willie Wonka vibes.

Bathroom and Closet

I found this house before and was drooling over it, at that time it was $15 million. The price has dropped to a much more affordable $9 million. Still out of my price range... how about dropping it to under $500K. I could maybe afford that - with like 4 roommates.

The listing is on Zillow. The house is located at 5570 Maple Heights Rd, Greenwood, MN.

Check out all of the pictures, and you can also see some of them in the gallery below. Seriously...who will go in on this thing with me?