Gophers Shut Out Rutgers, Vikings Return from Bye to Host Arizona

The St. John's University, University of Minnesota, and North Dakota State University football teams dominated, the Gopher and Husky men's hockey teams rallied to split their series', the SJU hockey team won their season opener, and the Granite City Lumberjacks earned a weekend sweep Saturday. Meanwhile, the College of St. Benedict hockey team dropped their second straight, the St. Cloud Norsemen were shut out by the Wilderness, and the Minnesota Wild was bested by Detroit. On Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs, and the Vikings return from their bye to host the Cardinals.

RECAPS:

- The SJU football team routed St. Scholastica 56-6 on the road Saturday afternoon. Aaron Syverson completed 12 of 18 for 140 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two carries for 11 yards and a rushing touchdown. The Johnnies improve to 7-1 and will host Carleton at 1:00 p.m on Saturday.

- The Gopher football team shut out Rutgers 31-0 at home to snap a three-game losing streak. Morgan Tanner completed 14-21 for 122 yards, but it was Mohamed Ibrahim who really shined. He had 36 carries for 159 yards and three touchdowns as well as one catch for eight yards. The Gophers improve to 5-3 and will visit Nebraska on Saturday. You can catch that game at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Bison got back in the win column Saturday, beating Illinois State 24-7. Cam Miller completed 20 of 30 for 174 yards and one touchdown as well as 10 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown. The Bison improve to 6-2 and will visit Western Illinois on Saturday. Pre-game coverage kicks off at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Gopher men's hockey team topped Ohio State 4-2 on Saturday to earn the weekend series split. Four different players scored for Minnesota, while the Buckeyes were led by Davis Burnside who netted two goals. The Gophers improve to 5-3 and will host Notre Dame on Friday. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Huskies got back in the win column and split the series with a 4-1 victory over Bemidji State. Jami Krannila, Zach Okabe, Veeti Miettinen, and Adam Ingram each netted one for St. Cloud. The Huskies improve to 7-1. St. Cloud State will hit the road on Friday to face Denver in a two-game weekend series.

- The Lumberjacks swept Willmar with a 7-2 win on Saturday. Granite City took an early 1-0 lead, fell behind 2-1, and then went on to score six unanswered goals in the second and third periods. Tucker Skime and Nolan Widman each scored twice for Granite City. The Lumberjacks improve to 13-0-0-1. They will hit the road Friday to face the Minnesota Loons at 7:30 p.m.

- The SJU hockey team notched a 3-1 win over River Falls in their season opener. Brett Meister, Mason Campbell, and Joe Papa each lit the lamp once for St. John's. The Johnnies improve to 1-0 and will hit the road Friday to face UW-Eau Claire.

- The Bennies fell to Eau-Claire 4-3 on Saturday to get swept up in the weekend series. Aurora Opsahl led St. Ben's with two goals on the day. The Bennies fall to 0-2 and will get another chance next week against Concordia University Wisconsin.

- The Norsemen got shut out 9-0 by the Wilderness to split the weekend series. Michael Quinn and Gunnar Thoreson each netted two goals for the visitors. Tomas Bolo made 20 saves for St. Cloud and allowed seven goals. The Norsemen fall to 6-7-0-1. The team will return home on Friday to host Bismarck.

- The Wild dropped a close one 2-1 to the Red Wings Saturday. Kirill Kaprizov scored the lone goal for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves and allowed two goals. The Wild fall to 3-4-1 and will visit Chicago Sunday night. Pre-game coverage starts at 5:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

PREVIEWS:

- The Timberwolves (4-2) will play the Spurs (4-2) for the third time in a week on Sunday. The game marks the third of four matchups between the teams this season. Minnesota and San Antonio have so far split the series 1-1 in both games at Target Center. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m.

- The Vikings (5-1) should be well-rested for their home matchup against Arizona (3-4) Sunday. Minnesota is coming off their bye week and should be near full force with only list DL Jonathan Bullard on the final injury report as questionable. The Cardinals however have declared five players out, including RB James Connor, and three more as questionable. Last week, Arizona came out on top against the Saints 42-34. Pre-game coverage kicks off at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

