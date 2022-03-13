Gophers Advance to Big Ten Championship, Huskies Get Swept by UMD

The SCSU baseball team, the Gopher men's hockey team, the St. Cloud Norsemen, the Granite City Lumberjacks, and the Minnesota Timberwolves all found their way to the win column on Saturday, but post-season runs came to an end for both the St. Cloud State University men's hockey and women's basketball teams. On Sunday, the Minnesota Wild will host the Predators who sit one spot below them in the Central Division.

RECAPS:

- The SCSU baseball team extended their win streak to six games with a 5-2 victory over Saginaw Valley State on Saturday. Five players scored a run for St. Cloud. Tommy Thompson and Nick Brauns combined for four hits, two runs, and 12 strikeouts. The Huskies improve to 8-5 and will face the University of Sioux Falls at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.

- The no. 2 Gopher men's hockey team topped Penn State 3-2 Saturday to advance to the Big Ten Championship game. Jackson LaCombe, Sammy Walker, and Ben Meyers each netted one for Minnesota. The Gophers improve to 24-11 and will host Michigan in the title game on Saturday. the teams met in the championship match in 2015 and 2016 with each winning once.

- The Norsemen earned the weekend series sweep by beating the Minot Minotauros 5-2 on Saturday. Ryan O'Neill led all scorers with two goals for St. Cloud. The Norsemen improve to 31-14-2-1 and will travel to Austin on Friday to face the Bruins.

- The Lumberjacks swept Alexandria with a 4-1 win in game two on Sunday. Brett Reed, Brock Masseth, Andrew Butler, and Kyle Mortenson each lit the lamp for Granite City. Up next, the Lumberjacks will face the Mason City Toros in a best-of-three West Division Finals series.

- The Timberwolves got back in the win column with a 113-104 decision over Miami. Tyler Herro led all scorers with 30 points for the Heat. Minnesota shared the ball well, finishing with eight players scoring in the double-digits. Jaylen Nowell led the team with 16. The Wolves improve to 39-30 and will travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Monday. Pre-game coverage tips off at 7:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The no. 16 SCSU women's basketball team's postseason run came to an end with a 59-55 loss to no. 4 Fort Hays State University in the second round of the NCAA Division II Regional Tournament. Morgan Draheim led all scorers with 14 points for St. Cloud. Nikki Kilboten added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Tori Wortz finished with 10 points. The Huskies conclude the season 24-5 overall.

- The SCSU men's hockey team fell 4-3 to UMD in overtime in game two of the NCHC Quarterfinals. Nick Perbix scored two goals for St. Cloud. Jaxon Castor made 37 saves and allowed four goals. The Huskies fall to 18-14-4. The Bulldogs improve to 19-15-4 and advance to the semifinal round.

PREVIEWS:

- The Wild (34-19-4) will host Nashville (33-21-4) on Sunday night. Back in October, the Predators beat Minnesota 5-2. Pre-game coverage starts at 4:45 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.