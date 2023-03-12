Gophers Advance in Postseason, Huskies Fall to UMD in Game Two

The Gopher men's hockey team topped Michigan State to advance in the Big Ten Tournament, the Gopher women's hockey team shutout Duluth and punched their ticket to the NCAA Frozen Four, the St. Ben's softball team closed out the Spring Break Games with their seventh straight win, the Granite City Lumberjacks swept Willmar to move on to the NA3HL Division Finals, the St. Cloud Norsemen blanked Bismarck, the Minnesota Wild held on to beat San Jose, and the Minnesota Twins squeezed out a win against Boston Saturday.

RECAPS:

- The no. 1 Gopher men's hockey team routed Michigan State 5-1 in the Big Ten semifinals on Saturday. The Spartans scored first, but Minnesota responded with five unanswered goals. Logan Cooley scored two for the Gophers, making him the first Freshman to hit 50 points since the 2005-2006 season. Minnesota is 14-0 this season in games where Cooley scores at least one goal. Justen Close made 29 saves and allowed one goal. The Gophers improve to 26-8-1 and will advance to the conference title game. Minnesota will host Michigan at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

- The no. 2 Gopher women's hockey team shut out the no. 7 University of Minnesota-Duluth 3-0 in game two of the best-of-three semifinal series. Madeline Wethington, Abbey Murphy, and Catie Skaja each scored a goal for Minnesota in the win. Skylar Vetter made a perfect 30 saves to earn her seventh shutout and 27th win of the season. The Gophers improve to 30-5-3 and will face Wisconsin in their first NCAA Frozen Four appearance since 2019. Puck-drop is set for 6:00 p.m. Friday in Duluth.

- The CSB softball team notched their seventh straight win with a 5-2 takedown of Belhaven University (Mississippi) at the Spring Break Games on Saturday. Five different players ran one in for the Bennies. Ellie Peterson and Elly Novak combined for five strikeouts, eight hits, and two runs on the mound for CSB. The Bennies improve to 9-1 and will return to Minnesota for their home opener next week. St. Ben's will host Buena Vista University in a non-conference doubleheader starting at noon on March 19th.

- The Lumberjacks swept Willmar in the Division Semifinals with a 4-2 win on Saturday. The WarHawks took an early 2-0 lead in the opening period. Granite City closed the gap with their first goal in the second and netted three more in the third to come up with the win. The Lumberjacks advance to the Division Finals and will face the winner of Sunday's matchup between the Mason City Toros and Alexandria Blizzard.

- The Norsemen swept the Bobcats with a 1-0 win at home Saturday. Kade Peterson netted the only goal for St. Cloud in the second period. Ethan Dahlmeir made a perfect 23 saves in the win. The Norsemen improve to 25-19-3-4 and will look to stay afloat in the Central Division standings when they head to Minot for a two-game series next weekend. Puck-drop for game one is set for 7:35 p.m. Friday.

- The Wild scored in every period to beat the Sharks 5-2 in San Jose on Saturday. Five different players lit the lamp for Minnesota. Marc-André Fleury made 35 saves and allowed two goals. The Wild improve to 38-21-7 and will visit Arizona (23-32-11) Sunday night. Pre-game coverage starts at 8:15 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Twins beat the Red Sox 4-3 in a Spring Training matchup on Saturday. Minnesota fell behind 3-0 in the second inning but scored two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to secure the win. The Twins are now 7-6-2 in the preseason and will take on the Tigers at 12:05 p.m. on Sunday.

- The SCSU men's hockey team lost 5-1 to UMD in game two of the best-of-three NCHC quarterfinal series. Micah Miller scored the lone goal for the Huskies. Dominic Basse made 18 saves and allowed five goals. St. Cloud outshot Duluth 35-23 in the loss. It all comes down to game three with the teams tied 1-1. Puck-drop is set for 6:00 p.m. at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

- The SCSU baseball team got swept by Nova Southeastern, falling 6-5 in ten innings in game three Saturday. St. Cloud rallied from a 5-1 deficit to tie it up 5-5 in the ninth inning, but let the win slip away in extra time. John Nett tallied three hits for SCSU. Sam Riola and Jack Habeck combined for seven strikeouts, 11 hits, and six runs. The Huskies fall to 4-7 and will take the field again on Monday for a matchup against Caldwell University at 3:00 p.m.

- The SJU baseball team was shut out 9-0 by Augustana (Illinois) to end their spring break trip to Florida Saturday. Owen Best came up with the only hit for St. John's in the team's 27 at-bats. The Johnnies fall to 4-6 and will head to Arizona to take on Wesleyan in a doubleheader on Saturday. Game one is set for 1:00 p.m.

LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023 Learn about the 13 potential shortages that could impact stores in 2023, from produce and meat to snacks and beverages.