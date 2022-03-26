Gophers Advance in NCAA Tournament, Huskies Fall to Quinnipiac

The Gopher men's hockey team kept their postseason run alive with an OT win, the St. Cloud Norsemen opened the weekend series with a win in game one, and the Minnesota Timberwolves put the hurt on the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team came up short against Quinnipiac and saw their NCAA Tournament run come to an end, and the Minnesota Twins fell to the Pirates in a Spring Training matchup. On Saturday, the SCSU baseball team will face Wayne State in a doubleheader, the Granite City Lumberjacks will take on the Northeast Generals in the semifinal round of the Fraser Cup Championship Tournament, and the Minnesota Wild will host the Blue Jackets.

RECAPS:

- After falling behind UMass, the Gopher men's hockey team tied things up in the third period of regulation and came up with a 4-3 win in overtime in round one of the NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Tournament. Reed Lebster led all scorers with two goals for the Minutemen. Tristan Broz, Ryan Johnson, Ben Meyer, and Matthew Knies each lit the lamp for Minnesota. The Gophers improve to 25-12-0 and will face Western Michigan University (26-11-1) in the second round on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

- The Norsemen earned a 3-2 win over the Bismarck Bobcats on the road Friday night. Kade Peterson led all scorers with two goals for St. Cloud. Blake Perbix added the third. The Norsemen improve to 33-15-2-1 and the Bobcats fall to 24-26-1-2. The teams will close out the weekend series with game two in Bismarck on Saturday. Puck-drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

- The Timberwolves topped Dallas 116-95 on Friday. Luka Dončić led all scorers with 24 points for the Mavericks. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 20 points and nine rebounds. The Wolves improve to 43-32. Minnesota currently sits in seventh place in the Western Conference with seven games remaining in the regular season. They will look to stay hot when they travel to Boston to face the Celtics (46-28) on Sunday.

- The Huskies came up short in their NCAA Tournament run, losing to Quinnipiac 5-4. St. Cloud State kept pace with the Bobcats for most of the game, trading goals and tying the score on more than one occasion. Nolan Walker led all scorers with two goals for SCSU. Kyler Kupka and Sam Hentges each added one. The Huskies end the season 18-15-4 overall. The Bobcats improve to 32-6-3 and advance to round two where they will face the Big Ten champion University of Michigan.

- The Twins lost to the Pirates 2-1 in a Spring Training matchup on Friday. It was a quiet day at bat for both teams with eight hits total. Each team earned a run in the first inning, and it wasn't until the bottom of the ninth that Pittsburg scored their second run to put the game away. Minnesota is now 3-6 in the preseason. The Twins will continue Spring Training when they face the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. First pitch is set for 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

PREVIEWS:

- The SCSU baseball team (10-9) will face Wayne State (11-7) in a road series this weekend, starting with a doubleheader on Saturday. The Huskies are 25-3 overall against the Wildcats. Game one is set to start at 12:00 p.m.

- The Lumberjacks will take on the Northeast Generals in the semifinals of the Fraser Cup Championship Tournament on Saturday. Granite City completed the pool play round 1-1 to earn second place in Pool B, while the Generals went 2-0 to earn first place in Pool A. The action gets underway at 4:00 p.m. in St. Peters, Missouri.

- The Wild (38-20-4) will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (32-29-4) on Saturday night. Minnesota has won four straight games but fell to Columbus 3-2 back on March 11th. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

