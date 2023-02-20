FINALLY COMING HOME

You may remember when the Ogilvie Fire Department put together a GoFundMe page to assist one of their own, Jeff Ponto, owner of Jeff’s Auto & Tire in Ogilvie, and his wife Becky, a Surgical Tech at Welia in Mora.

Jeff and his wife Becky were brutally attacked in their home and airlifted to the cities in critical condition.

The story we did ran on December 1st, 2022.

We finally have some good news to report.

Saturday, there was a welcome home parade for Jeff Ponto, and on Sunday for Becky as they were both finally able to come home.

A video was shared on Facebook, and Becky and Jeff received an outpouring of kind messages to welcome Jeff home on Saturday, along with hearts, hugs, prayers, and more.

Everyone in central Minnesota is hoping this family can now also heal from the mental wounds this terrible invasion must have caused this family that does so much for others.

Some of the comments included were the following:

"So happy to hear that Jeff is going home...We are keeping you in our prayers Jeff, for continued healing and back to your lives and routine! What a wonderful community. God bless you! Sending a big hug, love and prayers!"

"Welcome home Jeff. Our town is complete again!"

"Wonderful news! Welcome Home Jeff!"

It is my understanding from reading all of the messages, that Becky also had a welcome home parade the following day.

If you would like read more about Jeff and Becky you can click HERE.

