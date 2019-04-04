Gold Cross Ambulance Becomes Mayo Clinic Ambulance

ST. CLOUD -- Those familiar Gold Cross ambulances you've been seeing in the St. Cloud area since the mid-1990s, will have a new look soon.

Gold Cross Ambulance is now Mayo Clinic Ambulance. Mayo Clinic has owned Gold Cross since 1994, but as of April 1st, the company has aligned all of its ambulance logos and signage under the Mayo Clinic identity.

Mayo Clinic officials say the changeover will be done in phases and you may see both Gold Cross and Mayo Clinic Ambulances around town for a time.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance serves more than 120 communities in the midwest, including St. Cloud, Little Falls, Duluth/Superior, and Rochester.