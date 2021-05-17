Get Tickets for Dylan Scott at Pierz Freedom Fest

PIERZ FREEDOM FEST

I don't know about you, but I'm super excited that the Pierz Freedom Fest is on for this year! It's a one day event that is nothing but solid fun, music, and more fun.

This year's Pierz Freedom Fest is going to be held on Saturday, July 10th, at the Genola Ball Park.

Gates are going to open at 3 pm.

This year's headliners are country music superstar Dylan Scott, and Lindsey Ell.

Lindsey Ell will take the stage at 8 pm.

Here is your complete line up for Pierz Freedom Fest this year:

3:30 pm Shalo Lee Band (Side Stage)

6:00 pm Little Texas

8:00 pm Lindsey Ell

10:00 pm Dylan Scott

HOW TO GET TICKETS

General Admission tickets are available now online. You can print your tickets online, or get them at WILL CALL the day of the event.

If you would like VIP Tickets, they will only be available for purchase in Pierz. If you are from out of area, you can call Jenni at 320.468.6925 and she can mail the tickets to you once she receives your payment.

BUSING AVAILABLE

Busing will be available from Little Falls at Johnny C's and run every hour up until 11:55 pm.

Busing will also be available from many locations in Pierz as well as several of the campgrounds if you decide you would like to camp. The buses from these locations will run every 1/2 hour.

FEEL LIKE CAMPING?

Camping is going to be available at the following campgrounds, and you can call Jenni to schedule your campsite at 320.468.6925.

The following are the campgrounds that will be open for Pierz Freedom Fest:

Pierz Golf Course and Campground

Genola Campground

Hillbilly Haven Motel

FOR TICKETS AND MORE INFORMATION

You can get all the details about this event, and have many of your questions answered by going to the Pierz Freedom Fest Website by clicking HERE now.