Gas Prices Rise for 3rd Straight Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices are rising again.

Gas Buddy says with OPEC deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we've seen oil prices surge 20 percent, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 14.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.80.

Get our free mobile app

The national average has risen 13.8 cents, averaging $3.92.

And, the national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.