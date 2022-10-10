Gas Prices Rise for 3rd Straight Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices are rising again.
Gas Buddy says with OPEC deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we've seen oil prices surge 20 percent, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week.
Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 14.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.80.
Get our free mobile app
The national average has risen 13.8 cents, averaging $3.92.
And, the national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today
These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [From: 25 ways you could be saving money today]