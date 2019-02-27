Gas Prices Could Be Going Up Again [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State Dean, School of Public Affairs and Economic Professor King Banaian joined me today on WJON. King feels that gas prices could be on the rise again soon with the pressure on oil for heating and the cost of oil imported from Saudi Arabia.

Banaian went on to discuss St. Cloud home sales, the retail climate and the local job market. Listen to the conversation below.

King Banaian joins me monthly to discuss the local, state and national economy.