Gas Prices Could be Dropping in the Short Term [PODCAST]

Gas prices could be declining soon. That according to St. Cloud State Economist and Dean, School of Public Affairs, King Banaian. Banaian joined me on WJON today. He expects gas prices to drop this fall. He also indicated that suppliers of gas to each station and city determine the disparity in prices not the local stations. Listen to the conversation below.

The discussion today also focused on college prices, the beginning of the school year, the Perkins closing, and how tariffs have affected our local farmers.

King Banaian joins me monthly on WJON for an economic update.