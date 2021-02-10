Gardening From The Ground Up Series
I think all of us would agree; with this cold snap that we've been experiencing, and how much we Minnesotans love to spend time outside, we can't wait for spring to arrive.
In the meantime, I've found a great series that can help you prepare yourself for spring.
The University of Minnesota Extension local educators are excited to bring you the 2nd annual "Gardening from the Group Up" webinar series.
This free webinar series will take place February 16-19, 2021 from 1:00-2:30 pm each afternoon. You can sign up for just one class, or for all of them. The topics that will be covered include the following:
Tuesday, February 16:
Starting a Garden from Scratch
Wednesday, February 17:
Seed Starting and Selection
Thursday, February 18: Tree and Shrub Maintenance
Friday, February 19:
Lawn Care and Pest Management
MANY LOCAL PRESENTERS FROM AROUND MINNESOTA
There will be many different Presenters from our area bringing you this series. They include:
Adam Austing
Wright County
Agriculture and Horticulture
Shane Bugeja
Blue Earth and Le Sueur Counties Agriculture Production Systems
Katie Drewitz
Stearns, Benton and Morrison Counties Horticulture, Small Farms and Local Foods
Claire LaCanne
Rice and Steele Counties
Agriculture Production Systems
Karen Johnson
Meeker and McLeod Counties
Agriculture Production Systems
Troy Salzer
St. Louis County
Agriculture Production Systems
Robin Trott
Douglas County
Horticulture, Small Farms and Local Foods
GET REGISTERED TODAY
I've already got my registration complete. If you would also like to attend you can click HERE now.
