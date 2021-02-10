Gardening From The Ground Up Series

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

GARDENING FROM THE GROUND UP WEBINAR SERIES

I think all of us would agree; with this cold snap that we've been experiencing, and how much we Minnesotans love to spend time outside, we can't wait for spring to arrive.

In the meantime, I've found a great series that can help you prepare yourself for spring.

The University of Minnesota Extension local educators are excited to bring you the 2nd annual "Gardening from the Group Up" webinar series.

This free webinar series will take place February 16-19, 2021 from 1:00-2:30 pm each afternoon. You can sign up for just one class, or for all of them. The topics that will be covered include the following:

Tuesday, February 16:

Starting a Garden from Scratch

Wednesday, February 17:

Seed Starting and Selection

Thursday, February 18: Tree and Shrub Maintenance

Friday, February 19:

Lawn Care and Pest Management

MANY LOCAL PRESENTERS FROM AROUND MINNESOTA

There will be many different Presenters from our area bringing you this series. They include:

Adam Austing

Wright County

Agriculture and Horticulture

Shane Bugeja

Blue Earth and Le Sueur Counties Agriculture Production Systems

Katie Drewitz

Stearns, Benton and Morrison Counties Horticulture, Small Farms and Local Foods

Claire LaCanne

Rice and Steele Counties

Agriculture Production Systems

Karen Johnson

Meeker and McLeod Counties

Agriculture Production Systems

Troy Salzer

St. Louis County

Agriculture Production Systems

Robin Trott

Douglas County

Horticulture, Small Farms and Local Foods

GET REGISTERED TODAY

I've already got my registration complete. If you would also like to attend you can click HERE now.