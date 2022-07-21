Frozen Ketchup Popsicles- Will This Be A New State Fair Addition?

HAVE YOU BEEN DREAMING ABOUT KETCHUP POPSICLES?

Have you ever wondered what frozen ketchup would taste like? I didn't think so. Some things are better left alone; but that doesn't mean someone out there is going to try it, right?

French's has now released (for a limited time in Canada), 'French's Sicles'; A delightful treat for ketchup lovers who like their ketchup nice and frozen.

According to TODAY, French's announced on June 20th that they were offering a limited edition treat for 'beach season to celebrate the first week of summer.

These might tasty ketchup popsicles totally sound like something you would find at the Minnesota State Fair, but I'm hoping if it is, it will be changed to some sort of frozen Bloody Mary on a stick; now there's an idea?!

Even though the popsicles are only being offered in Canada for a limited time in pop-up locations, they did offer a recipe for you to make these delightfully red treats at home. Each popsicle is only 48 calories, so have a few, if you can keep them down.

FRENCHSICLE RECIPE

Ingredients

3 1/4 cups of tomato juice

1/2 cup of French's Tomato Ketchup

2 teaspoons of Franks Red Hot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce

Clubhouse Seasoning called Ceasar Rim (optional)

Directions

Mix all of the ingredients (minus the seasoning) in a blender until well blended. Pour into your favorite popsicle molds and let freeze for at least 8 hours. Once they are frozen, you can serve them, sprinkled with a bit of the Ceasar Rim seasoning if you wish.

If you decide to make these, please send me a picture of you eating one; I can't bring myself even to try it. Send photos to Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.

