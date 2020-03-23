Free Internet Access Offered for Students

UNDATED -- Starting next week, Kindergarten through 12th-grade students across the area as well as college students at St. Cloud State and the St. Cloud Technical and Community College will all be logging on to their laptops and computers from home and begin what's expected to be an extended period of online learning.

But what about the students who don't have internet access at home? Several internet providers are offering free access to students for 60 days or throughout the remainder of the school year.

Charter Communications says you can call them to enroll. Installation fees will be waived. Charter is also opening up its Wi-Fi hotspots across its footprint for public use. To enroll call 1-844-488-8395.

Charter will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription and at any service level up to 100 Mbps.

Arvig is also offering help for kids through their Arvig Education Assistance Program.