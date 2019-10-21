Free Community Event for Parents on Vaping and E-Cigarettes

With reports coming out left and right of health issues involving e-cigarettes, St. John's Prep is hosting an informational meeting for parents.

This meeting will be happening Wednesday, October 23 at 6:00pm in the Saint John’s Prep Weber Center. Director of Communications and Events Jill Pauly sent us the information on the meeting:

E-cigarettes were once touted, as a safer way to smoke, but now there are serious health concerns with vaping. Saint John's Prep invites you to learn more about the dangers of vaping and e-cigarettes.

This event is sponsored by Stearns County with Public Health Educators Dani Protivinsky and Jenni Wald. Both will be available for questions and discussion during the event. Dani and Jenni will be sharing trends, answering questions, and sharing ways to identify if a child is vaping and how to break the habit. This is a free event and all parents in the greater community are welcome to attend.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health:

The 2017 Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey (MYTS) revealed that one in four middle school and high school students in Minnesota had tried e-cigarettes (teens call it vaping or juuling). Half of high school seniors reported having tried e-cigarettes at least once.

The goal for this event this week is to educate parents on this growing health concern for teens in Minnesota.