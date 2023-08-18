Four Things To Know For The Doobie Brothers Show In Waite Park Friday

The Doobie Brothers are bringing their 50th anniversary tour to Waite Park's The Ledge Amphitheater Friday night. Here is what you need to know before the show.

1. The show starts at 8 p.m.. The box office opens at 5 p.m., parking lot will open at 6 p.m. (tailgating is NOT allowed), the doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.. There is no opening act and the venue recommends arriving closer to 7 p.m. than 8 p.m..

2. Food trucks will be on hand for the show to provide meals and snacks (and munchies... it is the Doobie Brothers after all). The food trucks set to be on hand include Mr. Twisty's (ice cream/desserts), ODB's Meat And Greet (BBQ), Dana's Kitchen (burgers/chicken), Cloud 9 Energy Bowls (healthy treats), Waldo's Pizza (you guessed it... pizza) and Amaizen Grazen (kettle corn).

You ARE permitted to bring ONE factory sealed water bottle into the venue, per person.

3. The Doobies have mostly stuck to the same setlist on this tour. Here is what that looks like:

Take Me In Your Arms

Here To Love You

Dependin' On You

Rockin' Down the Highway

Neal's Fandango

You Belong To Me

Slack Key Soquel Rag

South City Midnight Lady

Clear As The Driven Snow

It Keeps You Runnin'

Eyes Of Silver

One Step Closer

I Heard It Through The Grapevine

Better Days

Real Love

Minute By Minute

Without You

Jesus Is Just Alright

What A Fool Believes

Long Train Runnin'

China Grove

ENCORE

Black Water

Takin' It To The Streets

Listen To The Music

Pretzel Logic (Steely Dan)

4. Limited tickets are available as of Friday morning. There are some resale tickets in the '200' sections and some 'Platinum' seats available from the venue closer to the stage.