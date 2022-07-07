Former Pierz Resident Set To Open Freedom Fest By Singing The National Anthem!

A former Pierz resident is coming back to not only enjoy Freedom Fest, but also to sing the National Anthem. The announcement of the National Anthem singer was made late over the weekend.

A big congratulations goes out to Tanna Lukasavitz who is originally from Pierz, on her selection to kick off Freedom Fest next weekend in Pierz with the National Anthem.

It's hard to believe that this is the 9th annual Pierz Freedom Fest is taking place on Saturday, July 16th! Enjoy live music at the Genola ballfields just south of Pierz. Featuring music by TNT an AC/DC tribute band, The Fabulous Armadillos, Lonestar, and Trace Adkins.

Headlining the music festival will be Trace Adkins, who takes the stage at 10pm. Gates will open up to the public at 3pm.

Just a reminder that if you ARE going next weekend to Freedom Fest, there are some things that you should know according to the Freedom Fest crew.

Coolers cannot be brought into the event. Pierz Freedom Fest offers a variety of food and beverage options. However, lawn chairs can be brought to the event. You CAN leave but keep your armband on so you can get back in, your parking spot however won't be saved. IF you arrive early, be prepared to wait as the gates won't open early. Any other questions you might have, you can head to their website or reach out to them!

