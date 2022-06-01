Former Middle School Worker Charged in Child Sextortion Scheme

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Coon Rapids man has been charged in a sextortion scheme that targeted minors through social media and an online gaming forum.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Glen Anderson previously worked as a middle school paraprofessional in special education.

He allegedly used multiple internet applications and social media accounts for email, file sharing, and chatting with minors. Anderson also previously owned and administered an online gaming forum. Between April 1st, 2016, and August 20th, 2021 Anderson used his position as the forum administrator to groom minors to produce child pornography and engage in sexual activity with him in exchange for gifts and perks.

Anderson later is accused of threatening to release the images if the victims didn't respond to his demands.