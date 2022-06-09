Former Federal Building Sold in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The former Federal Building in downtown St. Cloud has been sold.

ArcaSearch bought the building at 720 St. Germain Street. The company plans to move its team in by November or December of this year after some upgrades and renovations.

They also expect to have between 4,000 and 8,000 square feet to lease to other businesses.

ArcaSearch is currently based in Cold Spring. They work with government agencies, non-profits, museums, and private companies to digitize historic and non-digital documents and make them accessible via the internet.

ArcaSearch Chairman Adam Wright says,

“We were immediately drawn to the building’s classic charm, and we love the dichotomy of a cutting-edge tech firm inhabiting such a classic, old building,”

Get our free mobile app

The building was built during the height of the Great Depression as St. Cloud's second U.S. Post Office. In 1965 the building was converted to The Federal Building, which housed several federal offices. Most recently it has been owned by a tech firm.