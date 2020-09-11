Floyd Family Creates Nonprofit Foundation

MINNEAPOLIS -- The family of George Floyd has launched a nonprofit foundation and will participate in a homelessness event Floyd reportedly attended annually before his death earlier this year.

The ninth annual National Homeless Day event, which will be held on Sunday evening in Minneapolis, comes just a few days after the highly publicized pre-trial hearing in the Floyd case. The event will feature speakers from the Floyd family, the mothers of Philando Castile and Jamar Clark and elected officials.

“We are honored to launch the George Floyd Memorial Foundation at an annual event that our brother was proud to participate in every year,” said foundation president and Floyd’s sister Bridgett Floyd. “He spent his life giving back to others, and this is the best way to observe his memory and keep his legacy alive.”

Representatives of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation say the goal of the new organization is to “promote social change from the inside out, bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement, initiate sustainable police reform and reverse racism while fighting for justice.”

Floyd died on May 25 after former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck.

