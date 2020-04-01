Flood Warning Issued for Mississippi River in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Mississippi River in St. Cloud starting Friday evening.

Additional precipitation is forecast for St. Cloud and areas upstream through Friday afternoon. The Mississippi is expected to reach minor flood stage by then and continue to rise slowly through the weekend.

The river is expected to crest Monday at 9.7 feet. The flood stage is at 9 feet.

The flood warning impacts Stearns, Benton and Sherburne Counties until further notice.

