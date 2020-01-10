Flames Sneak Past Wild Thursday

The Calgary Flames beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 Thursday night in Alberta, Canada. The Wild is now 20-18-6 on the season and six games out of a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

Mats Zuccarello scored for the Wild to tie the game early in the second period, but Johnny Gaudreau notched the game-winner for the Flames at 9:38 of the second.

The Wild will host Vancouver at 3 p.m. Sunday at Xcel Energy Center. The game can be heard on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.