Five Deaths In Minnesota from COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- There have now been five confirmed deaths of COVID-19 in the state. The Minnesota Department of Health updating their information with the fifth death Saturday morning.

Of the four previous deaths, they were all in their 80s and three of the four lived in congregate living facilities. The latest death was a person in their 70s who was living in Hennepin County.

Minnesota now has 441 confirmed cases of COVID-19, but half of those (220) have recovered and no longer need to be in isolation.

The state says 57 of those confirmed cases required hospitalization. Thirty of them are still in the hospital today.

There have been 16,129 COVID-19 tests completed in the state.

Stearns County is still at five confirmed cases, Sherburne County has gone up to five confirmed cases as well, Benton County is still at one confirmed case.