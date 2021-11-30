First $100K College Scholarship Winner for ‘Kids Deserve a Shot’

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz announced the winner of the first $100,000 Minnesota college scholarship drawing for the “Kids Deserve a Shot” campaign is Kaitlyn Knutson of Plymouth, Minnesota.

She says she got vaccinated to stay safe while being able to see her friends and family and doing what she loves — playing hockey.

As part of the ‘Kids Deserve a Shot’ campaign, all Minnesotans 12-17 years old who have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series can have a chance to win a $100,000 Minnesota College Scholarship and other Minnesota experiences donated from some of the biggest names in the sports and entertainment industries. Three more drawings will take place over the next month.

The deadline to register for a $200 Visa gift card is today, November 30. Minnesotans 12-17 years old who start and complete their two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series between October 18 and November 30 are eligible to receive a $200 Visa gift card.

