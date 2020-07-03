Fire Destroys 2 Squad Cars in Iron Range City of Virginia

VIRGINIA, Minn. (AP) _ Fire has destroyed two police squad cars in the Iron Range city of Virginia.

Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. says that one squad car caught fire in the police garage shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday.

He says the fire then spread to another squad car, destroying both vehicles and all the equipment and weapons inside.

The garage is attached to City Hall, which was closed for the holiday weekend. No one was inside and there were no injuries, but Virginia City Hall did receive some smoke damage as a result.

Officials are working to determine the cause.