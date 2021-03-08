Fire Crews Respond to House Fire Near St. Joseph Saturday

ST. JOSEPH -- Authorities responded to a house fire north of St. Joseph over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday around 2:30 p.m. at 35274 County Road 4 in St. Wendel Township.

Fire crews arrived to find 70-year-old Dana Crosswhite, of St. Joseph, outside the house sitting in her car. She told authorities her son, 47-year-old Theodore Dirks, was still inside.

Firefighters were able to find Dirks and got him to safety. He was evaluated at the scene before being taken to St. Cloud Hospital for further treatment.

A second ambulance also arrived to take Crosswhite to the hospital. Authorities say neither person suffered life-theatening injuries.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire.

It's believed the fire started in an upstairs bedroom, however the cause is unknown. The fire remains under investigation.