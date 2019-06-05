Fire Chief: Longtime Little Falls Bar Destroyed in Fire

LITTLE FALLS -- A longtime business in Little Falls was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning. Fire Chief Mike Nieman says they were called to a fire at the West Side Bar at 115 West Broadway at about 1:15 a.m.

He says when fire crews arrived they saw flames coming out of the upstairs apartments. It is believed the fire started in the attic area.

Nieman says the four apartments above the bar and the main bar area are believed to be a total loss. There is a cafe that is next door that was able to be saved.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries while fighting the fire. All of the tenants of the apartments were able to get out safely. The West Side Bar was still open for business when the fire started, and everyone inside was also able to get out safely.

There is no damage estimate yet, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Little Falls fire department was assisted by crews from Camp Ripley, Pierz and Brainerd.