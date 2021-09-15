Find Extra Income In Central Minnesota With This Cool New App

LOOKING FOR A SIDE HUSTLE OR FULL TIME WORK?

The other day I was trying to think of ways to increase my income by working on the side. (I know...like playing music every weekend isn't enough right?) Hey...single Moms with house payments and kids know what I'm talking about. If you are really willing to work, there's a lot of Employers looking for you right now. Get ahead of the people that refuse to work, cause right now, you have choices.

STEADY MAKES IT EASY TO FIND EXTRA WORK

I discovered a really handy App that connects you with local businesses that need part time and full time workers. If you're willing to put in a little extra time each week, you could increase your overall income considerable.

This App features many of our local businesses that are needing help, and makes it easy to apply. The App is free but has a feature where you can sign up for Steady Plus for a fee of about $5 a month that gives you even more options. I saw a lot of jobs that were full time and seasonal in our area. I was really impressed.

HOW DOES 'STEADY' WORK?

The App will ask you a few questions like, do you have certifications? A high school diploma or higher education? As well as what type of work you have experience in. Based on your answers, it will create a list of applicable positions that are hiring in the area right now, and will give you the ability to apply right from your device. Some of the work I found included packaging, driving, work from home administrative or customer support positions and much more, all at competitive wages.

You also have options to get emergency grants in certain situations, and you can link your bank account so the app can help you keep up with the amount of money you are earning through STEADY.

