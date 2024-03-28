Finalists Announced for SCSU Interim President

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Minnesota State has revealed the two finalists in the running for interim President of St. Cloud State University.

Larry Dietz was the President of Illinois State University from 2014 to 2021. He was the Vice-Chancellor for Student Affairs and Special Assistant to the Chancellor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale from 2006 to 2011 and served as the Vice-Chancellor for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at the University of Missouri at Kansas City from 1985 to 2000.

Henry Morris is currently the Vice-President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the Minnesota State University at Mankato. He has served in many roles at that university since 1993.

The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities will discuss the issue at the April 17th meeting. The Interim President is expected to begin the role on July 1st.

