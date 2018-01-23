Farm to Table Dining is the Goal of Central Minnesota Non-Profit

LITTLE FALLS -- Farmers markets are very popular in central Minnesota, but they are hard to find this time of the year. The non-profit organization Sprout hosts an indoor growers and makers marketplace once a month up in Little Falls.

Spokeswoman Natalie Keane says they work hard to create a fun atmosphere.

It's really a festival of sorts. You have the farmers market where you can go and shop. But, then you also have the entertainment and the cooking demo. Just a lot of socializing that happens.

Sprout's next indoor market is this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. They are in the old Crestliner boat manufacturing facility on 13th Avenue Northeast in Little Falls.

Farm to table is a growing trend in central Minnesota, and Sprout is also working hard to connect farmers with the people who want their products with their food hub. Keane says they're basically the middleman.

We go to the farms and pick-up produce and bring it back to our facility where we have a big walk-in storage area. We store it there until we get the buyer, whether it's a school or hospital, or restaurant to make that large order.

Keane says one recent example of their food hub in operation is when they worked with a Foley farmer to buy sweet corn, which the Sartell middle school then bought and served during a school lunch.

And, finally, if you've always wanted to start your own food company or bakery, Sprout might be able to help you get it up and running. They have a licensed commercial kitchen available for rent. Keane says a local startup bakery recently utilized the kitchen to fill a big order.