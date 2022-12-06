Family Of Boy Thrown From Balcony Reaches Settlement With MOA

We all remember this horrifying story from April 2019. A 5 year old boy is grabbed by a man and thrown off a balcony at the Mall of America to the floor 40 feet below.

According to fox9.com, the family of the boy has reached an undisclosed settlement with the Mall of America. The suit alleged negligence on the part of MOA, claiming the man should never have been allowed in the mall that day, due to his dangerous behavior in the past.

The family released this statement through their attorney Monday

"Mall of America and the family of the young boy who was thrown from a third-floor balcony by a criminal at the Mall in April 2019, are pleased to have reached a confidential settlement of the lawsuit.

"The boy’s recovery has been nothing short of miraculous and the focus remains on his health and wellbeing, which includes privacy during this time. Mall of America and the family have agreed to work together with a focus on safety, and already are jointly pursuing policy changes to existing trespass limits for violent criminals so as to give greater ability to preclude such persons from their premises. The Mall and the family will ask that any resulting change be named in honor of the young boy."

Three and a half years ago we heard a horrible story about the 5 year old boy that was picked up by a stranger and thrown off a 3rd story balcony at the Mall of America.

It's a miracle that he survived but it hasn't been an easy road for little Landen on his long road to recovery. I can't imagine, as a parent, the worry, anger, etc.

It's heartbreaking what this little boy has had to endure because of this violent, senseless act by a stranger. Four months in the hospital and multiple surgeries. Besides the mental trauma, Landen Hoffman has had surgeries for a broken leg, two broken arms and the removal of his spleen.

That's enough for anyone to have to go through, let alone a little boy. He also endured procedures to remove fluid from his lungs and stomach, not to mention work done to repair skull and facial fractures.

We hope that Landen's recovery continues to go well and he can soon get back to being just a little boy. It's been a pretty rough road for Landen the last two and a half years, not to mention what his family's been through.

The man responsible for Landen's injuries was pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to 19 years in prison. Just doesn't seem like enough, does it?

