Fall Amateur Baseball Update – September 19th, 2022

CLEARWATER/CLEAR LAKE FALL BALL LEAGUE

(Central Minnesota Fall Ball)

Sunday September 11th

WEB GEMS 16 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2

(At Clear Lake)

The Web Gems defeated their rivals the Lakers, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of triples and three doubles. They were aided by eight walks and the Web Gems played good defense. They got good pitching performances by their starter, veteran lefty Jeff Amann, he threw 3 1/3 innings, to earn the win. he gave up no hits, one run, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Wieneke threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran righty Zach Femrite threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Gems offense was led by Teddy Fleming, he went 3-for-5 with a triple for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Kyle Budde went 2-for-3 with a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Bob Stefani went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Mitch Wieneke went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Max Fuchs went 1-for-3 with a triple, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Brooks Marquardt earned a walk, he scored two runs and he was credited for a RBI, Jaxon Marquardt went 1-for-4 and Scott Marquardt was hit by a pitch. Zach Femrite went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jeff Amann went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitchers for the Lakers were Patrick Barrett, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Neven Bloom threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, seven runs and three walks. Blake Brown threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Cody Pausch, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Pat Barrett went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he was hit twice by a pitch. Brett Knutson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and Blake Brown went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Neven Bloom and Cole Duchene both were credited for a RBI. Jordan Golombiecki went 1-for-4 and Joseph Bue went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 13 MONTROSE-WAVERLY 3 (8 In)

(At Clearwater)

(At Clearwater)

The River Cats defeated their fall league rivals the Stingers, backed by thirteen hits, including a triple and a double. This gave their starting pitcher righty Andy Nefs great support, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four walks, three runs and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Righty Ty Carper threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and one walk.

The River Cats offense was led by Zeus Schlegel, he went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Preston Schlegel went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and scored two runs. Al Smith went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and scored a run. Callen Henkemeyer went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and scored a run. Jack Grell went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and scored a run. Andy Nefs went 2-for-4 for a RBI and scored a run. Sampson Schlegel went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and scored three runs.

The Stingers pitching info wasn’t shared, their offense was led by Brady Boeddeker, he went 4-for-5 with a double and scored a run. Andrew Monaghan was hit by a pitch and earned a walk and Matt Krenz earned a walk and he scored a run. James Stigman was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and was credited for a RBI.Gaven Popp earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Adam Smith earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 11 CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE 0 (7 In)

(At Clearwater)

The River Cats defeated their fall league rivals the Central Valley League Stars, backed by thirteen hits including three doubles and solid defense. The River Cats pitchers was a combined family effort, Preston Schlegel threw three innings, Zeus Schlegel threw three innings and Sampson Schlegel closed it out with two innings of relief.

The River Cats offense was led by Preston Schlegel, he went 2-for-5 with two doubles for three RBIs and scored three runs. Jake Carper went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and scored two runs. Callan Henkemeyer went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored three runs. Nick Proshek went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Cody Thiery went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Ty Carper earned two walks and he scored a run. Jack Grell went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and scored a run. Sampson Schlegel went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Zeus Schlegel earned a walk, he had a stolen base and scored a run.

The Stars starting pitcher was Rudy Notch, he threw 3 1/3 innings, JT Harren threw 2 2/3 innings in relief and Tyler Stang threw the final inning in relief. Tyler Stang went 1-for-3 with a double, JT Harren and Connor Lincoln both went 1-for-3 for the Stars offense.

Sunday September 18th

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 11 WEB GEMS 5

(At Clear Lake)

The River Cats defeated their league foe the Web Gems, backed by fourteen hits. Their starting pitcher was Ty Carper, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Zeus Schlegel threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jake Carper threw two innings, he gave up one hit and four walks. Callan Henkemeyer closed it out with one inning in relief, he retired three batters.

The River Cats offense was led by Samson Schlegel, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and scored three runs. Jake Carper went 3-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Preston Schlegel went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and scored a run. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Callan Henkemeyer went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Al Smith was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and scored a run. Cody Thiery went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Brooke Corrigan earned a walk. Ty Carper and Nick Proshek both earned a walk and each scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Web Gems was Zach Laudenbach, he threw seven innings, he gave up twelve hits, ten runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jeff Amann threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

The Web Gems offense was led by David Jonas, he went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Teddy Fleming went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and scored a run. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned three walks. Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and scored two runs. Jeff Amann went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jaxon Marquardt went 1-for-4. Bob Stefani went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Max Fuchs earned a walk.

CENTRAL VALLEY 6 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2

(At Clear Lake)

The Central Valley defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by seven hits, including a double and solid defense. They got a great pitching performance from Rudy Notch, he threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Central Valley offense was led by Colton Fruth, he went 1-for-5 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Tyler Stang went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had three stolen bases and scored three runs. Rudy Notch went 1-for-2 with double for a RBI, he earned three walks and scored a run. Connor Lincoln went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Cody Leither went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk. Noah Young went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, JT Harren earned three walks and Dawson Hemmesch was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Patrick Barrett, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Tommy Gohman threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Blake Brown threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run and three walks.

The Lakers offense was led by Patrick Barrett, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Thurman Thoejes went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and scored a run. Tommy Gohman went 2-for-4, Cole Duchene went 1-for-4, Nevin Bloom went 1-for-4 and Alex Krieling earned a walk and he scored a run.

CENTRAL VALLEY 2 WEB GEMS 0 (7 Innings)

(At Clearwater)

The Central Valley had a big win over the Web Gems, backed by nine hits and good defense. The Central Valley starting pitcher was lefty JT Harren, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Central Valley offense was led by JT Harren, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Connor Lincoln went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Rudy Notch went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Colton Fruth went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and scored a run. Tyler Stang went 1-for-4 and Dawson Hemmesch earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Web Gems was Zach Femrite, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Justin Kunkel threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits and two runs.

The Web Gems offense was led by David Jonas, he went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Teddy Fleming went 1-for-3 with a double and Justin Kunkel went 1-for-2. Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-2, Bob Stefani went 1-for-1, Zach Femrite and Zach Laudenbach both earned a walk.

MONTROSE/WAVERLY STINGERS 18 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 8

(At Clear Lake)

The players names were not given for the Stingers, just the stats were listed. (SORRY)

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Jordan Golombiecki, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits and eleven runs. Alex Krieling threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, seven runs and six walks. Mike Golombiecki threw the final inning in relief, he retired three batters.

The Lakers offense was led by Blake Brown, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk and scored three runs. Jordan Golombiecki went

1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and scored two runs. Thurman Thoejes went 4-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Trey Thoejes went 1-for-1 for two RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he earned a walk. Patrick Barrett went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Cole Duchene went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Nevin Bloom earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Alex Krieling went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

