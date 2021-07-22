Energy Saving Tips with Stretch of Hot Weather on the Way

UNDATED -- A stretch of 90-degree weather is expected for much of the state starting today, and that can easily put a strain on your home cooling system.

Xcel Energy's John Marshall says there are easy ways to help keep that strain from hitting your wallet.

First, install a programmable thermostat. Those tend to raise the settings when the house is empty and then it gets a little cooler when the house is occupied. Keep your drapes drawn during the day. That keeps a lot of that heat out. And then if folks have that whole house attic fan, make sure that is running to move that cool nighttime air throughout the house.

Other quick tips include the use of ceiling fans, opening inside doors to help cool airflow and making sure your air conditions filters are clean.

Marshall says a little planning can go a long way.

Make sure your air filters are changed in the air conditioner. So that you've got a well-running air conditioner at the house. Convert incandescent bulbs to LEDs. LEDs use 70% less energy than traditional bulbs.

Marshall says it is also important to turn off unnecessary lights and run your large appliances only after the heat of the day has passed.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

