Electrolux Announces Last Day of Production in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- We now know when the Electrolux plant here in St. Cloud will end production. The company says production for all lines and shifts is scheduled to end November 1st.

About 90 percent of their employees will be permanently laid off at that time.

The company says they are working closely with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and Federal programs, hosting new job skill and training sessions at the factory and helping employees with job search assistance.

The remaining 10 percent of employees will be winding down operations for several months afterward.

The freezer maker announced in January of last year that they were planning on ending operations here in St. Cloud sometime in late 2019.

The company says production is still on track to consolidate into Anderson, South Carolina.

According to the city of St. Cloud's website, Electrolux is the city's 8th largest employer with about 760 employees.