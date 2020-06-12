Ehresmann: Be Prepared for COVID Spike As State Economy Opens Up

ST. PAUL -- State health officials are asking Minnesotans to use caution as the state's economy opens back up.

MDH's Director of Infectious Diseases Kris Ehresmann says they have seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases in other states that have reopened.

This is concerning for us and something we developed the dial back indicators for, exactly for this reason. We want a good sense on how things are playing out and if things move in the wrong direction, we can move quickly to adjust.

Ehresmann says on a positive note, Minnesota has remained steady in recent weeks.

She says we need to be prepared to see waves of the virus in the near future and to be prepared for the dials to turn back if things get out of control.

Ehresmann encourages residents to continue to practice good hand hygiene and wear a mask when out in public.