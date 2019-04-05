Easter Bunny Comes to St. Cloud

Sarah Mueller, WJON

ST. CLOUD -- An egg-citing visitor is hopping into town this month.

Starting this week, Crossroads Center and WorldWide Photography are holding an on-going Photos with the Easter Bunny event at the mall.

Kids and families can meet and have their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny in front of a spring-themed set. Some days have special themes including pet night on Mondays.

The event runs every day from now through April 20th. Times vary per day.

Amy Lombard is the Location Manager. She says walk-ins are welcome, but you can also pre-register online.

Filed Under: crossroads center, Easter Bunny, photos
Categories: St. Cloud News
