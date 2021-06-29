Much like many things across the Northland, a shift toward normalcy continues following a year of pandemic-related restrictions, closures, and cancellations. Joining in the fray just before the big 4th of July holiday weekend is an attraction in Duluth's Canal Park.

The Army Corps of Engineers, who manages the facility, shared they will be reopening the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Canal Park at the beginning of July.

The scheduled opening time is 10:00 am on July 1, with some COVID-19 policies in place for visitors the enter the facility.

Masks will be required inside the visitor center for guests who are not fully vaccinated, and visitors are encouraged to practice safe social distancing with those not in your group while in the building. They also ask that anyone not feeling well not enter the center.

As an additional measure, hand sanitizing stations and disinfecting wipes will be available throughout the visitor center and also placed near interactive exhibits for ease of access during your visit.

Beside adding measures related to COVID-19, the Corps of Engineers shared that they made some other improvements to the facility during the time it was closed. Among those changes are new flooring in some areas and an updated elevator. They also added a large new welcome monitor in the front lobby that makes it easy to see ship schedules and other information.

They also note they have plans to add new exhibits that will showcase recent donations to the center. Among them are things like items from Lake Superior shipwrecks and historic fleet flags. Plans are to have the new items installed within the next year.

The summer schedule for the visitor center has tentatively been set from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm Thursday-Monday, with the building closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

If it has been awhile since you've been at the visitor center (or maybe you've never been), here is information about is currently going on at the visitor center.

