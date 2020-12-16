Duluth Officer ‘Off Duty Indefinitely’ After Internal Review

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) -- The Duluth Police Department says the actions of an officer charged in a September shooting that left a man with a bullet lodged in his shoulder went against department policies and training regarding the use of force.

St. Louis County prosecutors say Officer Tyler Leibfried was responding to a possible domestic incident on Sept. 12 when he mistakenly thought he heard two gunshots. He allegedly fired a total of six rounds into a closed door leading into an apartment, striking Jared Fyle, who was on the other side of the door and unarmed.

The Duluth Police Department said in a release Wednesday it had completed its internal review and found Leibfried's conduct to be "contrary" to department policies.

The statement said the 28-year-old officer "is off duty indefinitely."