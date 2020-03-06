Drug Sale Investigation Leads to St. Cloud Man’s Arrest

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is facing drug charges following an investigation lasting several months.

Authorities say 43-year-old Thuong Huu Tran Nguyen was selling large amounts of methamphetamine throughout Central Minnesota.

Undercover officers with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force were able to buy the drugs from Nguyen on several occasions.

He was arrested during a traffic stop in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South in Sauk Rapids. Authorities says he had a large amount of meth on him and a loaded .40 cal handgun that was reported stolen.

Investigators used a search warrant at Nguyen's home in the 100 block of 4th Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud. Authorities says they found a small amount of meth and items related to selling drugs.

Nguyen is being held in the Stearns County Jail awaiting formal charges.

He faces charges of aggravated 1st degree drug sales, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a handgun without a permit and 5th degree drug possession.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app