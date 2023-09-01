Drought Likely to Affect Waterfowl Hunting in Minnesota

Green Wing Teal (photo - Glen Schmitt)

The early goose and teal seasons are set to begin September 2nd in Minnesota.  Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON.  He explains the lack of rain in most parts of Central Minnesota will affect hunters and where birds will choose to locate.  Schmitt says on many of these ponds it won't be possible to get a boat in there, will be tough to walk with waders and to get a dog in there.

The DNR has the following guidelines on waterfowl hunting in the state.

Early Teal

ZoneDates
StatewideSept. 2-6
Harvest of Blue-winged, Green-winged and Cinnamon teal allowed.

Ducks, coots, mergansers

ZoneDates
NorthSept. 23 - Nov. 21
CentralSept. 23 - Oct. 1; Oct. 7 - Nov. 26
SouthSept. 23 - Oct. 1; Oct. 7 - Nov. 26

Geese

ZoneDates
Early goose (statewide)Sept. 2-17
NorthSept. 23-Dec. 22
CentralSept. 23-Oct. 1; Oct. 7-Dec. 27
SouthSept. 23-Oct. 1; Oct. 7-Dec. 27

Glen Schmitt says the teal hunters will be affected by the drought more so than the goose hunters.  He also suggests some mosquito repellent this weekend due to the expected humid conditions this weekend.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.

 

 

