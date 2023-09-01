Drought Likely to Affect Waterfowl Hunting in Minnesota

The early goose and teal seasons are set to begin September 2nd in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He explains the lack of rain in most parts of Central Minnesota will affect hunters and where birds will choose to locate. Schmitt says on many of these ponds it won't be possible to get a boat in there, will be tough to walk with waders and to get a dog in there.

The DNR has the following guidelines on waterfowl hunting in the state.

Early Teal

Zone Dates Statewide Sept. 2-6 Harvest of Blue-winged, Green-winged and Cinnamon teal allowed. Early seasons shooting restrictions Early-season teal hunters may not hunt within one-half mile of posted wild rice beds open to harvest within the boundaries of the Leech Lake Reservation during the early teal season. The White Earth Nation also may have restrictions for early-season hunters on the White Earth Reservation. All waterfowl hunters who plan to hunt within the boundaries of the Leech Lake or White Earth reservations are advised to contact the appropriate reservation for more information: Leech Lake Division of Resource Management

218-335-7400

218-335-7400 White Earth Division of Natural Resources

218-935-2488

Ducks, coots, mergansers

Zone Dates North Sept. 23 - Nov. 21 Central Sept. 23 - Oct. 1; Oct. 7 - Nov. 26 South Sept. 23 - Oct. 1; Oct. 7 - Nov. 26

Geese

Zone Dates Early goose (statewide) Sept. 2-17 North Sept. 23-Dec. 22 Central Sept. 23-Oct. 1; Oct. 7-Dec. 27 South Sept. 23-Oct. 1; Oct. 7-Dec. 27

Glen Schmitt says the teal hunters will be affected by the drought more so than the goose hunters. He also suggests some mosquito repellent this weekend due to the expected humid conditions this weekend.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.