Drivers and Pedestrians Urged to Be Cautious as Darkness Grows

UNDATED -- Traffic safety officials in Minnesota want to remind both drivers and pedestrians of the increased dangers as more hours of darkness arrive.

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and it highlights the potential for an increased number of crashes between cars and pedestrians.

So far, Minnesota has recorded 45 pedestrian fatalities involving vehicles this year, which is nine more than this time last year.

Drivers are reminded to watch for people walking, stop for pedestrians crossing the road, slow down and look in all directions before turning.

Pedestrians are reminded to be alert for turning vehicles, look both ways before crossing the street, and cross in well-lit areas when possible.

